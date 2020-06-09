Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has put some things on hold, Darlene Groothuis and her dog, Tip, have certainly made a difference in the short time they have worked together.
Tip is a 2-year-old purebred Yellow Lab who lives with Darlene and her family in Nashua. They completed a class through Pet Pals and have been helping others since March of this year. So far, they have made trips to a local elementary school and hospital. Darlene says she can tell that Tip enjoys his job.
“Tip loves children,” Darlene stated. “When he sees me put on my blue Pet Pals shirt, he comes to attention.”
Tip is a retired service dog, so he did receive a lot of training prior to his role as a therapy dog. Much of his current training involves reinforcements of commands such as heal, down, sit, and place. He also enjoys rolling over and playing fetch.
Barking is also one of Tip’s many specialties. When he barks, it’s his way of letting others know that he has arrived on the job and he is excited to be loved on.
Those who Tip works with definitely feel the same, as the children love hearing him in the hallways.
“When Tip sees the children, he barks to say hello and then stops,“ Darlene added. “He loves any attention and doing tricks for them.”
Tip is a smart guy who also knows the difference between his left and right paws. This is something the children really enjoy seeing. Even after schools were shut down due to Covid-19, Darlene was able to send videos of Tip so the children could still see him.
Darlene hopes to someday have the duo help those who are going through chemotherapy. A dog like Tip can bring a calming effect to those he works with.
“Tip is used to working and doing things for people, “Darlene stated. “It gives him a job that he loves and it’s very rewarding to see how people react to him.”
When restrictions are lifted, Darlene and Tip hope to get back out in the field and continue what they love doing together…helping others.