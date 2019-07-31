A person was run over and killed on a rural Waverly property Tuesday night.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 8:40 p.m., the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was pulling forward at a residence in the 1600 block of Easton Avenue but didn't know that the victim had fallen in front of the truck. The person sustained fatal injuries.
The accident remains under investigation. The victim's identity was being withheld pending notification of family members.
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Waverly police and Waverly Ambulance all assisted at the scene.