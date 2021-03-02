March is National Nutrition Month, and the theme for 2021 is Personalize Your Plate.
Optimizing nutrition means choosing the right foods to keep our bodies running healthy. This might mean something different for each of us as we all have different goals, tastes, bodies and activity levels. This campaign was created to focus on making informed choices and developing wise eating and exercise habits, with this year’s focus being on individualization.
Macronutrients
Macronutrients are the primary nutrients in food that provide us calories or energy. They include protein, fat and carbohydrate. All serve different functions in the body. Your ideal amounts may be different than your family, friends and neighbors, depending on your age, activity level, health conditions, genetic predispositions, size and goals.
Protein: Protein is the essential nutrient often described as a building block for growth and repair. Protein-rich foods include beef, poultry, fish/seafood, wild game, eggs, dairy and soybeans.
Fats: Fats are essential for absorbing fat-soluble vitamins. Our cell membranes are made of fats/lipids as well as nearly 60% of our brain. Fats include animal fat, fat from dairy, vegetable oils and nuts.
Carbohydrates: The main role of carbs in the diet is to provide energy. Fruits, vegetables, grains and sugar provide carbs. Carbs tend to be the most controversial of all macronutrients especially in today’s age of social media. Some athletes swear by high-carb diets and some dieters swear by low-carb diets.
What eating pattern is best for you?
Ultimately, what is right for you may depend on a number of different factors including your goals, your health conditions, your activity level and your preference. When determining what is best for you, ask yourself if it is an eating pattern you could continue long-term, or at least slowly transition to a long-term eating pattern without problems.
To get adequate vitamins and minerals, good diet variety is important, so question whether extremely restrictive patterns are ideal for you. Consulting with a registered dietitian may help you identify what is best for your body and goals.
General Nutrition Recommendations
Regardless of macronutrient ratios, some general, universal recommendations, are to:
● consume nutrient-dense foods (foods high in vitamins and minerals).
● choose real food, with minimal processing, as often as possible.
● practice portion control.
● slow down and enjoy your food.
Some Ideas for March
● Taste the rainbow! Shoot for three to five different colors of fruits or vegetables each day (green, white, red, purple, orange, yellow, blue).
● Replace this with that. Choose one food in your regular diet to replace with something healthier.
● Try a new recipe.
● Try a new fruit, vegetable or whole grain that you have never had before.
● Eat supper on a smaller plate.
● Reduce sugar intake.
● Increase fiber intake.
Learn more at: eatright.org/food/resources/national-nutrition-month.