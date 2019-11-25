TRIPOLI – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County office will host a Pest Control Operators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site for the Dec. 4 CIC is Tripoli. The session runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $60 on or before Nov. 27 and $70 after Nov. 27. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Tammy Curley at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275 or tcurley@iastate.edu.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 7A (General Household Pest), 7B (Termite), 8 (Public Health), and 10 (Research and Demonstration). The course will cover topics such as: rodent control in sensitive areas matching cockroach control to various environments; beneficial fungus for bed bug control and preventing hazardous conditions in termiticide applications.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through PSEP can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.