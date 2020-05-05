The City of Waverly, Leisure Services Department would like to give a friendly reminder to please pick up after your pets.
Please be respectful and clean up all areas where your pet may have exhausted. This includes trails, sidewalks/walkways, vacant lots, common areas, and parks. Pets need be leashed and under control at all times.
Dog waste is more than just a foul and unsightly mess. It’s also a breeding ground for infection. Bacteria, worms and other parasites thrive in the waste until it’s cleaned up or washed into the water supply. Giardia, ringworm, roundworm and E. coli are examples of such inhabitants, all of which are commonly found in dog feces and are easily transferable upon contact.
Although this may not be a pleasant chore, it is the responsibility of the pet owner. For additional information, call Waverly Leisure Services Dept. at 352-6263.