The family of Ryan Petersen wish to thank the Plainfield Days Committee and volunteers for all their hard work in planning and serving the Plainfield Days Hot Beef Supper on Nov. 8 at the United Methodist Church in Plainfield.
We also wish to Thank those businesses, and persons that provided items to the silent auction and those who came to the Plainfield Hot Beef Supper/Benefit for Ryan.
We were overwhelmed with the response and love that was shown that evening..
We would also like to let you know that tickets are still available to purchase for a chance to win Ryan’s 2010 Victory Cross Country Touring Bike. Only 100 tickets will be sold for a chance to win.
You may contact Wesley Petersen at 319-830-5377 or Renee Neil at 319-404-8264 or reneecneil@gmail.com.
Proceeds will be used for Ryan’s expenses incurred from his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Ryan passed on Oct. 28, 2019.