As of Feb. 1, Phase 1B of the vaccinations for the SARS-CoV-2 virus is underway for select residents and employees within Bremer County.
According to the Bremer County Health Department’s COVID-19 resource page, those who are age 65 and older and who are in Tier 1 professions of essential services can receive the shots. However, the vaccines — currently supplied by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna — are in short supply.
The Tier 1 workers include first responders, e.g. police, firefighters and child welfare social workers, along with staff and faculty members of PK-12 schools, early childhood education staff and childcare workers. Ambulance crews were already covered in Phase 1A with other medical professionals along with long-term care facility residents and staff.
The page advises that those who are over age 65 may get their shots through their Bremer County-based medical provider or pharmacy when they have doses available. However, neither the Bremer County Health Department, UnityPoint Clinics, MercyOne Clinics nor Meyer Pharmacy have waiting lists for the vaccine, and Walgreens in Waverly hasn’t yet been allocated any shots, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Instead, the medical clinics or pharmacy will contact residents directly when vaccines are available to them and provide instructions on how to schedule a vaccination appointment. Those seniors who don’t have a provider or pharmacy will soon receive information on where and how to receive a shot.
Meanwhile, first responders, educators and childcare workers can contact their employer to be added to their list of employees wanting to receive the vaccine that will be provided to the health department. Self-employed childcare workers can email healthdept@co.bremer.ia.us with their information, and a provider will contact them when their first dose is available.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the launch of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. Walgreens is in the initial phase along with Hy-Vee and Walmart.
The Bremer County Health Department and IDPH will provide updates for when Tiers 2 through 5 of Phase 1B are eligible to get the vaccine.
Tier 2 includes food, agricultural, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings where physical distancing is impossible, and disabled individuals living in a home setting along with their direct care staff.
Tier 3 includes staff of and individuals living in congregate settings not in a college dormitory and government officials and staff engaged in business at the Capitol in Des Moines during the legislative session to ensure continuity of government.
Tier 4 includes inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety. Tier 5 includes correctional facility staff and inmates.
For more information on who’s eligible for a vaccine, go to bremercounty.iowa.gov/departments/health_department/covid-19_vaccine.php or go to vaccinefinder.org.