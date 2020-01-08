As Tuesday night's North Iowa Cedar League conference rivalry game between the Denver and Wapsie Valley boys basketball teams neared the midpoint of the last quarter, the Cyclones faced a conundrum.
After leading the Warriors by as much as 17 points in the third quarter, they had just a five point lead due to a disastrous start to the fourth. The Cyclones hadn't scored a point in four minutes of game time, and Wapsie Valley was breathing down their neck.
Denver head coach Kyle Matthias' solution? Feed Bryce Phelps.
With the game slipping away, the junior was given the basketball and the proverbial green light — a license to do whatever was necessary to score.
Playing in a Cyclones Center packed with fans of both teams, Phelps shined in the clutch, scoring 8 points over the game's final 4 minutes to push the Cyclones to a 57-51 win over the Warriors.
"It was a great rivalry game, and they (Wapsie) are tough," Matthias said. "I mean, Kiks (Rosengarten) is a talented ball player, and they’ve got some really good guards in (Kobe) Risse and (Blayde) Bellis. Marty (McKowen) is a great coach. We knew it was going to be tough, and I’m just happy our guys held it together and survived through the win."
In all, Phelps had a team-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting as well as 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals, an impressive effort that helped improve Denver's record to 6-3.
Junior Isaac Besh was also a key contributor, scoring 13 points and reeling in a team-high 8 rebounds.
Besh, the team's second leading scorer, led the Cyclones with 11 points at halftime. But the Warriors spent more energy guarding the junior in the second half, opening up the chance for Phelps to take over.
"In the first half, you’ve got to figure out who’s hot," Phelps said. "Isaac was hitting the 3s, so we fed him. In the second half, they started covering him up, and that meant an opportunity for me, and I’ve got to take advantage of the opportunity.
"I spend hours in the gym and that’s what it comes down to: knocking down shots that are open."
Meanwhile, Warriors senior Kiks Rosengarten led all scorers with 22 points and largely had his way in the paint.
However, Wapsie Valley frequently struggled to find options on offense other than its leading scorer in Rosengarten.
"We never said that we could stop him, but we were going to make it as hard as we could, because he’s a talent," Matthias said. "They’ve got a really nice team."
Wapsie Valley — which received two votes in the Associated Press' first high school boys basketball poll released in December but has since gotten none — falls to 3-5 on the season.
Tuesday was the first meeting between the two conference rivals, and they will meet again on Feb. 6 at Wapsie Valley High School.
"It’s always sweet playing them every year," Phelps said. "They’re only, what, 10 miles away from us, and we always talk trash to each other, but off the court we’re such good friends. It’s always sweet playing them."
"It’s been back and forth through the years," Matthias said. "The older I get, the more history there is there. Our kids know their kids pretty well too, and they play offseason basketball with each other. So there’s a lot of good camaraderie there."
Denver will look to win its second straight game when it heads to Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1) on Friday, and Wapsie Valley will hope to rebound at Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-4) on Friday.