WAVERLY – Former Waverly-Shell Rock High School standout Austin Phyfe scored a game-high 21 points to lead the University of Northern Iowa to a 65-60 win over Illinois St. in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound redshirt junior was 9 of 14 from the floor in 29 minutes of action. He also snagged nine rebounds, came away with two steals and blocked a shot.
Phyfe needed just 12 minutes to reach double figures in scoring and finished with 12 points at halftime. It was the ninth straight game Phyfe finished with 10 or more points.
UNI (10-15), the No. 7 seed of the tournament, faces second-seeded Drake (24-3) in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. today.