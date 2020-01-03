Phyllis June Lonergan of Tripoli, Iowa died at the age of 79 on Thursday January, 2 2020 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. She was the daughter of Henry and Viola (Nuss) Aschbrenner, was born May 7, 1940 in Ackley, Iowa. She was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, IA April 11, 1954.
Phyllis graduated in 1958 from East High School, Waterloo, Iowa. She worked at Blacks Tea Room; Bishops Buffet; and St Francis Hospital, Waterloo for 17 years. She moved to Clinton, Tennessee for a few years; then moved to Kansas City, MO and worked 17-19 years as a secretary at Dysart Taylor Law Firm.
She enjoyed family camping in Minnesota; riding Harley motorcycle to New York City; drawing; painting; bowling; and going to the Theater. She was glad to have the opportunity to return to Tripoli and have a flower garden; grill outside; take day trips, especially to Amish stores. She was a big sports fan; cheered for Iowa Hawkeyes and KC Chiefs.
She was previously married to Wendell Rettig and Robert Lonergan. She is survived by her son Michael Rettig (Cathy) Pinehurst, NC; daughter Wendy Rettig, Liberty, MO; son Todd Rettig (Brenda) Tripoli, IA; (11) grandchildren; (18) great-grandchildren. Siblings include Henry Aschbrenner; Ramona Reinke; Duane Aschbrenner; Loren Aschbrenner; Larry Aschbrenner; and Dennis Aschbrenner. Preceded in death by step-son Patrick Lonergan; parents Viola and Henry Aschbrenner; Auntie Mom Olinda Nuss Aschbrenner and great-nephew Elijah Aschbrenner. Phyllis thanked God for family and friends.
No services pending per Phyllis’s wishes. S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family.
Memorial Fund c/o Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli Iowa. --
