Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts in Kohlmann, will continue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, in Kohlmann Park.
The event will feature Pianist James Aissen, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Rada Manufacturing is sponsoring the event and will have representatives on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Food from Jimmy John’s also will be available for purchase during the event.
Concerts in Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the 2021 season.
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3/KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors, the rain site will be the W-SR Middle School Auditorium. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.