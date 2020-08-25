Like never before, Waverly residents have embraced their City parks.
Aware of social distancing, groups gather at parks in lawn chairs for coffee and real face time. Riverside and pool parks invite friends and family to connect in open spaces. At playgrounds, young families enjoy what summer offers.
In Prairie Park on Aug. 20, the fledgling Waverly area Pickleball Group officially found a home, complete with net and carefully measured painted lines. In a not-so-grand informal ribbon cutting used with blue painter’s tape and hedge shears, players marked the first day of play with marked lines. The group meets most weekday mornings at 9 a.m. and welcomes experienced and new players of all ages.
A public-private partnership moved quickly to establish the Prairie Park Pickleball Pad (P4) in Waverly’s newest park, located north of Cedar Lane and east of Horton Road in Northeast Waverly. The pickleball group pledged $2,000 to extend the planned basketball concrete pad established with city and neighborhood association funds.
Four people at a time play pickleball, a socially-distanced and inclusive outdoor recreation that is somewhere between ping pong and tennis, and uses a lightweight plastic ball. View online videos of pickleball, or come and check it out pickleball in person.