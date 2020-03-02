On Thursday, the Iowa Star Conference-North announced its all-conference teams for boys basketball, and several area athletes were honored.
Two players were named to the first team: Janesville sophomore Wiley Sherburne and Tripoli junior Conner Piehl.
Sherburne posted an impressive 18 points per game and led the Wildcats with 166 total rebounds this past season.
Piehl averaged 15 points per game for the Panthers and racked up 173 rebounds and 62 assists.
On the second team, notable names include Janesville sophomore Leo Dodd, Clarksville senior Ethan Schmidt and Tripoli senior Lincoln Drewis.
Playing point guard for the Panthers, Drewis had a solid year, scoring 11 points per game and posting 68 rebounds, 58 assists and 53 steals.
Dodd also filled the facilitator role, leading Janesville with 91 assists and 50 steals while adding 9.2 points per game.
Schmidt scored 16.7 points per game for the Indians on an impressive 59% shooting from the field, and the senior also reeled in 155 rebounds and tossed 31 assists.
Honorable mentions include Clarksville senior Dedrick Trees, Janesville senior Ben McGrath and Tripoli senior Seth Boeckmann.