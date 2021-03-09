The First Security Bank & Trust Board of Directors and President/CEO Kurt Herbrechtsmeyer are pleased to announce the recent promotion of Christy Pierce to recruitment and development manager.
Pierce joined First Security in September of 2019 as training coordinator. In her new role, she will continue to coordinate training efforts for First Security employees, but also will work on recruitment and event planning for bank staff.
“In just a short time, Christy demonstrated knowledge of and dedication to her field. It has earned her this opportunity to take on greater responsibilities,” said Herbrechtsmeyer. “We are lucky to have her at First Security.”
Pierce has over 20 years of banking experience, a bachelor’s in Finance from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree in Human Resources from Upper Iowa University.
Pierce lives in Nashua and is involved in the Nashua-Plainfield Music Boosters and P.E.O. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends.
First Security Bank & Trust has locations across North Central Iowa and headquarters in Charles City. Member FDIC.