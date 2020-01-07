Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Amy Pilcher, assistant professor of business administration at Wartburg College, has completed the requirement to become a Certified Managerial Accountant (CMA) and joined the board of directors of the Institute of Managerial Accounting’s Cedar Falls-Waterloo Chapter.