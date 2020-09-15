The 14th annual Pink Ribbon Run is going virtual.
Cancer doesn’t stop for COVID-19 and neither does the need in our community. Due to COVID-19 the need for funds is greater than ever.
Thanks to community support over the past 13 years, the Pink Ribbon Run committee has donated over $420,023 to the Beyond Pink TEAM since the race’s inception. All money raised by the Pink Ribbon Run, stays local and helps local families facing a breast cancer diagnosis.
In 2019, the Beyond Pink TEAM put that money to work by awarding 89 grants to people in eleven counties, with support that totaled over $79,000. In 2020, over $50,000 has already been granted.
Thanks to our sponsors, including presenting sponsor, Oakridge Real Estate and GreenState Credit Union, all registration dollars go directly to the Beyond Pink Fund. Registration is now open by going to www.beyondpinkteam.org. The virtual event will take place Oct. 3-10. Participants have the option to participate as an individual or with a team, or you can skip the walk and just make a donation. Either way, we appreciate you!
Cost to participate in the Pink Ribbon Run is $30 and includes a free T-shirt if you register by Sept. 13. There is no T-shirt guarantee for registrations received after Sept. 13. There is no cost of participation for breast cancer survivors, thanks to Survivor Sponsor, Community Auto Group.
The Pink Ribbon Run is organized by volunteers working with Cedar Falls Community Main Street and is presented by Oakridge Realtors and Green State Credit Union.