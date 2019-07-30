Registration is now open for the 13th Annual Pink Ribbon Run presented by Oakridge Realtors and Green State Credit Union.
Last year’s race raised over $57,000 for the Beyond Pink TEAM and set an attendance record of 1,003 participants. All funds raised in this event stay in the community to help people living with breast cancer. Race organizers are thrilled to have enough sponsors to cover all race expenses — therefore every dollar raised through registration goes directly to the Beyond Pink TEAM, a local breast cancer coalition.
Cost to participate in the Pink Ribbon Run is $30 until Sept. 20 and includes a free T-shirt. The cost is $35 after Sept. 20 and there is no T-shirt guarantee for registrations received after Sept. 20. There is no cost of participation for breast cancer survivors, thanks to Survivor Sponsor, Community Auto Group.
The race day festivities will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 5. Participants will leave and return near the Cedar Falls Community Center in the Downtown District. Afterwards, there will be refreshments courtesy of Martin Brothers, awards for top finishers and coupon cards provided by the downtown merchants of Cedar Falls.
Online registration is available by going to the Beyond Pink TEAM website at www.beyondpinkteam.org. The Pink Ribbon Run is organized by volunteers working with Cedar Falls Community Main Street and is presented by Oakridge Realtors and Green State Credit Union. To become a sponsor, volunteer or to have a registration form mailed to you call Community Main Street office at (319) 277-0213.