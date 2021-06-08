Thursday, June 10
5 p.m.: Carnival midway opens, downtown
6:30 p.m.: Coloring contest winners announced (sponsored by VT Industries), Willy Fokkena Writing Contest winners announced, and crowning of Miss Clarksville and Little Mr. and Miss (sponsored by Iowa State Bank), all at Firemen’s Stage
7 p.m.: Wichita plays for country street dance, free admission, bring lawn chairs, Firemen’s Stage
7 p.m.: Wristband special at carnival midway, $17 until 10 p.m., downtown
7 p.m.: Kids face painting until 9 p.m., free (sponsored by Butler-Bremer Communications), in front of Orly’s
Friday, June 11
9 a.m.: Fun Day Shotgun Golf Outing, CARD
3 p.m.: Bubble Professor and free children’s entertainment (sponsored by MidAmerican Energy), Reading Park
5 p.m.: Carnival midway opens, downtown
Honky-Tonk Night Country Music Party until 1 a.m., no cover charge
5 p.m.: Katie & the Honky-Tonks classic country, Firemen’s Stage
9 p.m.: Tyler Richton & the High Bank Boys high-energy country, Firemen’s Stage
Saturday, June 12
8-11 a.m.: Breakfast (sponsored by Fran’s Fans Relay for Life), AMVETS Hall
10 a.m.: Clarksville High School all school reunion, registration starts at 9 a.m., Clarksville school lunch room
1 p.m.: Carnival midway opens, downtown
2 p.m.: Grand Parade, theme “Roaring ’20s,” info call 319-430-0618, west side of town
3-5 p.m.: Show and shine car show, info call 319-939-2822, Reading Park Area
3 p.m.: Tailfins Band, ’50s, ’60s and ’70s rock ‘n’ roll, free admission, bring lawn chair (sponsored by Shell Rock Soy Processing and Cedar Valley Portables), Firemen’s Stage
3:30 p.m.: Bags tournament, sign-up at 3 p.m. (sponsored by the Do Gooders Club), Beverage garden
7 p.m.: Wristband special at carnival midway, $17 until 10 p.m., downtown
9 p.m.: Hair Metal Radio ’80s rock concert, free admission, Firemen’s Stage