Melinda Pitt, Waverly Health Center (WHC) volunteer services manager, was recently presented with the health center’s ‘Spirit of Volunteerism’ award. This award is a way for WHC to support an employee who volunteers in the community. WHC recognizes one exceptional employee volunteer each year.
Melinda lives in Waverly and was nominated for her time and dedication to numerous organizations including:
• Leaders of Iowa Healthcare Volunteers, president
• PEO, member and past president
• Steering Committee to bring Big Brothers Big Sisters back to Waverly
• Waverly Exchange Club, member
• Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way, board member
A $250 donation to the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way will be made in Melinda’s name.
Mission: The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way improves lives and strengthens the education, income and health of our communities by securing funds and promoting services for those in need.
Learn more at: wsrunitedway.org.