An employee with the City of Plainfield was reportedly OK after getting stuck in a street sweeper while performing maintenance on it at the city’s dump Wednesday, according to Bremer County dispatchers.
Plainfield First Responders and Fire Department and Waverly Ambulance were called to 1122 140th St. in Plainfield to assist. According to a dispatcher’s page to the agencies, the employee was doing maintenance on the truck when something went wrong, and the mechanisms trapped him.
Another employee discovered the situation and called 911. The second employee told Bremer County dispatch that the maintenance worker was not injured but was unable to get out of the machinery.
Shortly afterwards, the fire department, first responders and ambulance were cancelled after the worker was freed. He was taken by private vehicle to Waverly Health Center for treatment.
Plainfield Mayor Tom Geise told Waverly Newspapers Wednesday afternoon that the employee was cleared to return to work after the exam.