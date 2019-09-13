A couple has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, even while one of them is still awaiting trial for felony drug possession and driving under the influence.
Following a search conducted by the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office in Plainfield on Wednesday, deputies arrested Kevin Knight, 39, and Ashley Knight, 32, both of Plainfield, on possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
According to the complaints filed in Bremer County District Court, the Knights are alleged to have several small bags of methamphetamine in various locations of their house at 514 Center St. They were taken to the Bremer County Jail.
Ashley Knight posted $1,300 bail and was released pending an initial appearance to be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Meanwhile, Kevin Knight is currently being held in jail on a $2,000 bond.
According to a search of court records, Kevin Knight is also awaiting trial on a count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and failure to affix drug tax stamp, both Class D felonies, and first-offense operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor. His trial is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 22 with a pre-trial conference to be held 10:30 a.m. Oct. 7.
In the charging document, Kevin Knight was stopped by a Waverly police officer in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue Southwest at 11:42 p.m. June 28 and failed a field sobriety test. A search of the defendant led to the discovery of about 8 grams of meth.
In Tuesday’s search, the sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Waverly police and the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement.