Thursday, July 8

Fireman’s Ball

4:30-7 p.m. Family Meal downtown honoring Busy Bee’s 25th anniversary, sponsored by Busy Bee Daycare

5-10 p.m. Beer Garden open

6-8 p.m. Daryl Anderson balloon artist

7-10 p.m. Fireman’s Ball band Butler County Line

9:30 p.m. 50/50 winner announced

Friday, July 9

The Heat is On

5 p.m. Food vendors open

5 p.m.-1 a.m. Beer garden open

5:30-6:30 p.m. Games for kids and haystack scramble

7 p.m. Crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Citizen of the Year

7:30 p.m. Crowning of Miss Plainfield

2 and 8 p.m. Movie at the library, film TBA

9 p.m. “Light ‘Em Up” fire truck parade down Main Street

9:30 p.m. Sky lantern launch in memory of COVID-19 victims

10 p.m. 50/50 winner announced

9 p.m.-midnight Band: Not Quite Brothers

Saturday, July 10

Heat of the Night

10:30 a.m. “Hero” Parade down Main Street in celebration of everyday heroes, $100 prize for best entry, sponsored by First Bank

9-11 a.m. Donuts and coffee in the tent served by the Big 4 Chamber of Commerce

11 a.m. Food vendors open

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cattlemen

11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Beer garden open

1-4 p.m. Entertainment

1-4 p.m. Blow up water ride on Main Street

2 p.m. Sign up for bean bag tournament $20

3 p.m. Bean bag tournament

4:15 p.m. Watermelon eating contest

7 p.m. Smokin’ Contest

6-8 p.m. Music on Main with band American Made

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Street dance with Never the Less

10 p.m. 50/50 winner announced

10 p.m. Fireworks at Plainfield Middle School football field

Sunday, July 11

10 a.m. Ecumenical church service at Gallagher Park

(All events and activities subject to change)