Thursday, July 8
Fireman’s Ball
4:30-7 p.m. Family Meal downtown honoring Busy Bee’s 25th anniversary, sponsored by Busy Bee Daycare
5-10 p.m. Beer Garden open
6-8 p.m. Daryl Anderson balloon artist
7-10 p.m. Fireman’s Ball band Butler County Line
9:30 p.m. 50/50 winner announced
Friday, July 9
The Heat is On
5 p.m. Food vendors open
5 p.m.-1 a.m. Beer garden open
5:30-6:30 p.m. Games for kids and haystack scramble
7 p.m. Crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Citizen of the Year
7:30 p.m. Crowning of Miss Plainfield
2 and 8 p.m. Movie at the library, film TBA
9 p.m. “Light ‘Em Up” fire truck parade down Main Street
9:30 p.m. Sky lantern launch in memory of COVID-19 victims
10 p.m. 50/50 winner announced
9 p.m.-midnight Band: Not Quite Brothers
Saturday, July 10
Heat of the Night
10:30 a.m. “Hero” Parade down Main Street in celebration of everyday heroes, $100 prize for best entry, sponsored by First Bank
9-11 a.m. Donuts and coffee in the tent served by the Big 4 Chamber of Commerce
11 a.m. Food vendors open
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cattlemen
11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Beer garden open
1-4 p.m. Entertainment
1-4 p.m. Blow up water ride on Main Street
2 p.m. Sign up for bean bag tournament $20
3 p.m. Bean bag tournament
4:15 p.m. Watermelon eating contest
7 p.m. Smokin’ Contest
6-8 p.m. Music on Main with band American Made
9 p.m.-1 a.m. Street dance with Never the Less
10 p.m. 50/50 winner announced
10 p.m. Fireworks at Plainfield Middle School football field
Sunday, July 11
10 a.m. Ecumenical church service at Gallagher Park
(All events and activities subject to change)