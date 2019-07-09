“Celebrating Plainfield”
3 to 6 p.m. Free wine tasting at The Oak Tree & free gift with purchase.
4:30 to 7 p.m. Family Meal Downtown sponsored by Butler-Bremer Communications
5 p.m. Face painting for all ages by Fabulous Faces by Becky
5 to 10 p.m. Beer Garden Open
6 to 8 p.m. Balloon Artist- Daryl Anderson
7 to 10 p.m. Music by “Cross Tie Walker” sponsored by Butler-Bremer Communications
9:30 p.m. 50/50 Winner Announced
“Fat Friday”
5 p.m. Food Vendors open
5 p.m. Face painting for all ages by Fabulous Faces by Becky
5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Beer Garden Open
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Games for kids & Haystack Scramble
7 p.m. Crowning of Little Mr. & Miss Citizen of the Year
7:30 p.m. Crowning of Miss Plainfield
9 p.m. Light up your cart and bring your beads!! Golf cart parade down main.
9:30 p.m. Sky Lantern Launch in memory of Veterans and Lost Soldiers
10 p.m. 50/50 winner announced
7 p.m. to midnight Band, “Beyond the Silence”
“Masquerade Party”
10:30 a.m. Mardi Gras Pride PARADE down main $100 Prize for best entry, sponsored by First National Bank
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Quilt Show and Bake Sale at Library (after parade)
11 a.m. Food Vendors Open
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cattlemen and Douglas Church Pie Ladies
11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Beer Garden Open
1 to 4 p.m. Entertainment
1 to 4 p.m. Blow Up Water Ride on Main Street
2 p.m. Sign up for Bag Tournament
3 p.m. Bean Bag Tournament
4 p.m. Watermelon Eating Contest
7 p.m. “Smokin’ Contest” get up and start your smokers and bring your meat downtown. Details to come!
8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Street Dance by “Redline”
10 p.m. 50/50 winner announced
10 p.m. Fireworks at Plainfield Middle School Football Field
10 a.m. Ecumenical Church Service at Gallagher Park
9:30 a.m. Breakfast at the park before and after service. Proceeds go toward Baptist Youth.