Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

“Celebrating Plainfield”

3 to 6 p.m. Free wine tasting at The Oak Tree & free gift with purchase.

4:30 to 7 p.m. Family Meal Downtown sponsored by Butler-Bremer Communications

5 p.m. Face painting for all ages by Fabulous Faces by Becky

5 to 10 p.m. Beer Garden Open

6 to 8 p.m. Balloon Artist- Daryl Anderson

7 to 10 p.m. Music by “Cross Tie Walker” sponsored by Butler-Bremer Communications

9:30 p.m. 50/50 Winner Announced

“Fat Friday”

5 p.m. Food Vendors open

5 p.m. Face painting for all ages by Fabulous Faces by Becky

5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Beer Garden Open

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Games for kids & Haystack Scramble

7 p.m. Crowning of Little Mr. & Miss Citizen of the Year

7:30 p.m. Crowning of Miss Plainfield

9 p.m. Light up your cart and bring your beads!! Golf cart parade down main.

9:30 p.m. Sky Lantern Launch in memory of Veterans and Lost Soldiers

10 p.m. 50/50 winner announced

7 p.m. to midnight Band, “Beyond the Silence”

“Masquerade Party”

10:30 a.m. Mardi Gras Pride PARADE down main $100 Prize for best entry, sponsored by First National Bank

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Quilt Show and Bake Sale at Library (after parade)

11 a.m. Food Vendors Open

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cattlemen and Douglas Church Pie Ladies

11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Beer Garden Open

1 to 4 p.m. Entertainment

1 to 4 p.m. Blow Up Water Ride on Main Street

2 p.m. Sign up for Bag Tournament

3 p.m. Bean Bag Tournament

4 p.m. Watermelon Eating Contest

7 p.m. “Smokin’ Contest” get up and start your smokers and bring your meat downtown. Details to come!

8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Street Dance by “Redline”

10 p.m. 50/50 winner announced

10 p.m. Fireworks at Plainfield Middle School Football Field

10 a.m. Ecumenical Church Service at Gallagher Park

9:30 a.m. Breakfast at the park before and after service. Proceeds go toward Baptist Youth.