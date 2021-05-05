Three Plainfield residents were arrested Friday on multiple drug-related charges following an investigation by the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, deputies executed a search warrant at 307 Division St. in Plainfield. The search yielded methamphetamine, THC products, and paraphernalia.
Robert Shadow, 41, of Plainfield, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class B felony, drug tax stamp violation, a Class D felony, second-offense possession of controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. He was released on $30,000 bond.
Heidi Shadow, 35, of Plainfield, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.
Ronald Meyer, 59, of Plainfield, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bremer County Sheriff’s Det. Jason Ellison said in the press release that additional arrests are expected. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.