Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach will host a Planning Ahead learning session from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Waverly Health Center (312 Ninth St. SW Waverly, IA 50677). The session is open to the public.
Jeannette Mukayisire, Human Sciences Specialist in Family Finance with ISU Extension and Outreach, who will present the program, said that the session is all about planning ahead in case of emergencies and for your future care.
“Are you prepared in case of an Emergency Room visit?” Jeannette asks. “Have you talked with your family members and healthcare providers about your future care and what you want?”
Jeannette knows that these topics can be difficult to broach, but she shared that the workshop is designed to help individuals prepare an emergency kit and find ways to start the needed conversations about future care.
“We will discuss interesting and relevant content, watch a short video, look over helpful resource materials Jeannette said. “Participants should leave feeling better prepared and capable to plan ahead and talk with their family, health care providers or other support systems.”
Individuals are asked to pre-register prior to the start of the class. To register, please contact Mary Ochoa at 319-352-4961.