PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AGENDA City of Waverly, Iowa
City Council Chambers August 1, 2019, 7 p.m.
A. Call to Order:
1. Roll Call: Hank Bagelmann, Chair, Kate Payne, Vice-Chair, Richard Dane,
Mary French, Stephanie Garner, Lance Gritters, David Huser, Kathy Olson, Heidi Solheim
2. Approval of Agenda:
3. Approval of Previous Minutes:
B. Public Hearings:
C. Regular Business:
1. Review and Discuss Plat of Survey for the property located at 109 1st Street SW, Waverly, IA.
2. Review and Discuss Plat of Survey for parcel #: 1006400007 located at the corner of IA3/E. Bremer Avenue and 39th ST NE.
3. Review and Discuss on Ordinance Amendment to the Zoning Chapter (100) Sections 100.13 (C-2) and 100.15 (M-1).
D. Old Business:
E. New Business:
F. Adjournment: