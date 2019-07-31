Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AGENDA City of Waverly, Iowa

City Council Chambers August 1, 2019, 7 p.m.

A. Call to Order:

1. Roll Call: Hank Bagelmann, Chair, Kate Payne, Vice-Chair, Richard Dane,

Mary French, Stephanie Garner, Lance Gritters, David Huser, Kathy Olson, Heidi Solheim

2. Approval of Agenda:

3. Approval of Previous Minutes:

B. Public Hearings:

C. Regular Business:

1. Review and Discuss Plat of Survey for the property located at 109 1st Street SW, Waverly, IA.

2. Review and Discuss Plat of Survey for parcel #: 1006400007 located at the corner of IA3/E. Bremer Avenue and 39th ST NE.

3. Review and Discuss on Ordinance Amendment to the Zoning Chapter (100) Sections 100.13 (C-2) and 100.15 (M-1).

D. Old Business:

E. New Business:

F. Adjournment:

