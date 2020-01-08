A. Call to Order:
B. Roll Call: Hank Bagelmann, Chair Kate Payne, Vice-Chair Richard Dane
Mary French Stephanie Garner Lance Gritters David Huser Kathy Olson Heidi Solheim
C. Approval of Agenda:
1. January 9, 2020 Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes:
1. November 7, 2019 Minutes
E. Public Hearings:
1. Rezoning Request for Properties located at Parcel ID: 0902452002 and Parcel ID: 0902452009
2. Rezoning Request for 208 9th Ave NW, Waverly, IA and 1005 Adams Parkway, Waverly, IA
F. Regular Business:
1. Preliminary Plat for the proposed Whitetail Bluff Subdivision.
G. Old Business:
1. Comprehensive Plan
H. New Business:
I. Adjournment