A. Call to Order:

B. Roll Call: Hank Bagelmann, Chair Kate Payne, Vice-Chair Richard Dane

Mary French Stephanie Garner Lance Gritters David Huser Kathy Olson Heidi Solheim

C. Approval of Agenda:

1. January 9, 2020 Agenda

D. Approval of Minutes:

1. November 7, 2019 Minutes

E. Public Hearings:

1. Rezoning Request for Properties located at Parcel ID: 0902452002 and Parcel ID: 0902452009

2. Rezoning Request for 208 9th Ave NW, Waverly, IA and 1005 Adams Parkway, Waverly, IA

F. Regular Business:

1. Preliminary Plat for the proposed Whitetail Bluff Subdivision.

G. Old Business:

1. Comprehensive Plan

H. New Business:

I. Adjournment