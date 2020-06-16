The Relay for Life Committee of Butler County is continuing to work out the details for the upcoming Relay in Place, taking into consideration, the safe practices needed at this time.
Each community will be displaying the luminaries that are from their area on the evening of July 10, the original Relay date for 2020.
By the display of luminaries, cancer survivors will be given recognition as well as those who have lost their battle with the dreaded disease.
Luminary bags are available throughout Butler County for those wishing to have them decorated for the July 10 Relay in Place at least a week ahead of time if you want the names to be read. To get your luminary bags, contact Luminary Chairperson, Margaret Harris at 319-404-0753 in time for your to decorate them. It is suggested that you place only the first name and last name initial if you feel your individual may not want to have their name mentioned online.
Luminaries are done in a purple bag for “In Honor Of” for someone who has battled cancer or a white bag for “In Memory Of” for someone who has lost their battle with cancer.
Jane Kliebenstein, of Shell Rock, has spent countless hours getting bags decorated for those who wish to have them already done up. You may still personalize your luminaries with names and photos if you like.
If you are interested in forming a team for the 2020 Relay, please contact Team Recruitment Chairperson Jamie Thompson at 319-575-0396.
Silent Auction items are still being taken by the Silent Auction Chairperson Jennifer Seehusen, 319-269-4826.
Details for each community are being worked out so that the public will know where to find the luminaries that evening.
You will be able to get all your questions answered on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/rflbutlercounty.