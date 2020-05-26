Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Waverly streetscape project is getting underway. One of the planters that will line Bremer Avenue was placed in front of the front window of the Waverly Newspapers office on Thursday.

We will feature the project in Thursday’s Waverly Democrat.