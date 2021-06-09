The redevelopment of a former elementary school site took another step forward Monday night, but City of Waverly officials hit the pause button on the plans to rezone the area after vocal resistance from neighbors.
The Waverly City Council approved on a 6-1 vote, with At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider voting no, a plat of survey for a triangular piece of land where the Washington Irving School once stood. The lot, known in legal documents as Parcel DD at 213 Sixth St. SW, is bordered by Sixth Street and Second Avenue Southwest and the Dry Run Creek.
The plat includes all of four lots, portions of six others and a piece of the abandoned right of way where Fifth Street Southwest would be in Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition.
Last month, the city had sent out a request for proposals to several developers to provide plans for redevelopment of the site, possibly as multi-family housing. The council also started the process to rezone the plat in the first reading of an ordinance on May 17 from one- and two-family residential to multi-family residential.
The council had planned to hold a public hearing and the second reading of the zoning ordinance during Monday’s meeting, but those were removed from the agenda on Thursday.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow asked why the council needed to act on the plat before the zoning was completed. City Attorney Bill Werger said that the parcel needed to be created to have a legal description of the land to undergo the process.
“We’re not rezoning the whole property as it’s currently described,” Werger said. “The description goes right across the Dry Run and onto the other side. What we’re trying to do is to carve out a piece of that, that will be developed or will be used in some way other than for the Dry Run corridor, which then that property can put into the U-1 (Environmentally Sensitive Protected) zoning district.
“Parcel DD would then be a parcel on itself, and it would be currently zoned R-2 (one- and two-family residential), the way it always has been.”
Drenkow, himself a lawyer by trade, then summarized that rather than rezone each individual lot and portions of lots in the area, they would create the parcel and later rezone it. Werger added that Parcel DD, if someone else would buy it from the city and resell it, would be a separate subdivision from the rest of the area.
Schneider asked if what the council was trying to do with the property was its best use. Werger responded that is why the city is pulling back from the current RFP process, as the Economic Development Department felt there was not a consensus to move forward, despite the approval on May 3.
“When you do a project like this, a community project, where you’re possibly going to reach out to the state and ask for workforce tax credits on some kind of a project, they really expect support from the community,” Werger said. “We felt that wasn’t there. We didn’t see it. I almost felt I had three or four different people that put together a coalition that voted enough to pass it on. I didn’t feel like everybody was behind it.”
Additionally, the city attorney, who also serves as director of Economic Development, said it might be a better idea to continue with the project in 2022. Werger said costs of construction materials have skyrocketed, but they could decrease once the pandemic ends and supply chains are stabilized.
“I was talking to a contractor this weekend. A sheet of plywood is $100, and it used to be less than $20,” he noted. “This could be two years out by the time this is constructed, because if we do a workforce tax proposal, it’ll be next July when that is considered, and it may be there would not be any construction until that July.”
Werger also included an article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette about a row house project that is being planned for a flood damaged area of the northwest side of Cedar Rapids. According to the article, that project would begin Aug. 1 and would be complete by July 2022. A public hearing on that project was to be held Tuesday with the Cedar Rapids City Council.
Werger said while the start of the project is in August, it was in the planning stages “for quite a while.”
“We just think that we’re pushing it too quickly,” he said. “We weren’t getting much interest when we reached out to people to see if they were interested. We just didn’t see it was a good way to do that.”
However, Werger believes the RFP process could work, and he will try to reach out to his counterpart in the City of Five Seasons to get advice on the Washington Irving site.
However, Schneider believes the city might be going about it "wrong."
“I heard a lot of neighbors say, ‘We want single-family homes,’” he said. “I look at these, and I hear ‘tax credits’ and see all of these programs, and I see problems with these kind of homes and these stacks, because they sit empty… I think it’s part of a pretty big monetary bubble, and think they’re leaning in with supply that isn’t going to have demand.”
Werger countered that row homes or the original townhouse idea that was proposed previously will be “the wave of the future.”
“There are many people, especially young people who like this kind of living… they like the location of those in central cores of communities,” he said. “That’s not my decision to make. I want it made by the council, the city, everybody that has a voice in it, and I know that there are people in the neighborhood who didn’t like it, they were afraid of it. I think there needs to be more discussion about it.
“If you look at even single-family homes in that location, there are some issues with that, too. There isn’t a perfect development that could occur, because of the shape of the parcel, because of how it lies. We just have to vet it. We just need to have more discussion about it, more time spent.”
GOOD FINANCIAL STANDING
Whatever comes of any project at that site, the City of Waverly is in good financial standing. During discussion of the sale of $2.53 million in general obligation bonds with Maggie Berger with Spier Financial, she told the council that Waverly continues to have its Moody’s bond rating at Aa3.
Berger said the Aa3 is “phenomenal” for Waverly’s size. Moody’s compares the Bremer County seat to other cities across the U.S. along with school districts and counties of similar demographics and property valuations.
“We’re very happy with the way the city has performed through the years and has continued to keep budgeting for surpluses or keeping those financial reserves in play,” Berger said.
One of the good points in the Moody’s report Berger said was the way the city pays off its bonds within 10 years.
The city approved unanimously the sale of the bonds to UMB Bank of Kansas City, Missouri, at a true interest rate of 1.0064% along with a premium of $136,000.
“That (interest rate) is ticking lower than what we saw even in the last two weeks,” Berger said.
HOUSE NEAR GREEN BRIDGE GETS NO BIDS
Meanwhile, in another bidding process, the city received no bids for a house it owns at 517 Third St. SE, which is right next to the northern approach to the still-closed Green Bridge.
The council agreed to the purchase of the house during the Oct 21, 2019, meeting for $135,000. Back then, the city was still considering multiple options for the adjacent bridge, whether to remove it entirely, fix it or replace it with a new vehicular or pedestrian bridge.
In purchasing the house, the plan was for the city to have control over the property if the replacement option was agreed upon. Had that been the case, the house would be moved to another location, and heavy equipment could be in the lot to work on the bridge.
However, the council recently decided to simply tear the span down, so the house won’t need to be removed. The council then approved a bidding process on May 17 to sell it. A deadline of 1 p.m. Monday passed without a bid being received.
Werger told the council that a public hearing for the sale was not necessary. Instead, the city may go through a real estate agent.
THREE SIGNAL CAMERAS TO BE REPLACED
During the consent calendar portion of the agenda, the council — among other items — approved the purchase of three traffic signal and vehicle detection cameras from General Traffic Controls, of Spencer, for $57,768.
The new cameras would replace those located along Fourth Street Southwest at the intersections with 13th and 29th avenues as well as the driveway into Village Square Shopping Center near McDonald’s.
Schneider inquired about the purchase and how it tied into a payment to Snyder & Associates for the traffic study that was also on the list and what the cameras would do. He suggested some might think they would be used for traffic law enforcement like some other cities do.
City Engineer Mike Cherry explained at the signalized intersections, there are either in-pavement detectors or cameras used to determine whether there are vehicles waiting for green lights. He added the cameras being replaced are “aging out.”
“We can’t get replacement parts for them if they need it,” Cherry said.
This is the fourth year of the replacement program, with three cameras swapped out annually. The new cameras are more advanced and would allow the city to make adjustments to timing of the lights as needed.
“And that’s where, yes, Snyder’s traffic study comes into play,” he said. “If there are going to be any recommended changes, these camera systems will help facilitate that.”