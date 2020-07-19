CLARKSVILLE — The third-ranked (Class 1A) Clarksville softball team is one step away from taking another trip to the state tournament after defeating Starmont Friday night at Volunteer City Park, 5-0.
Kori Wedeking dominated in the circle for the Indians (15-1), allowing just two hits, walked no one, and struck out 15 in the complete-game shutout.
Emma Poppe had three RBIs as part of her 1-for-2 effort with a sacrifice fly and a two-run single, while Chloe Ross was 3-for-3 with a double and a home run with two RBIs. Wedeking added 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
The Class 1A Region 7 championship was played Monday night at Volunteer City Park. Full coverage will be in Thursday’s Waverly Democrat.
Class 1A Region 7 semifinal: AGWSR 14, Janesville 13
ACKLEY — In a slug fest Friday night, No. 14 AGWSR used a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth to give the Cougars a 14-13 victory over Janesville to advance to the Class 1A Region 7 final.
The teams were tied after one inning at 2, but then AGWSR (11-4) grabbed a 4-2 lead after two. The Wildcats (9-8) belted four in the third and four more in the fourth to take a 10-2 lead before the Cougars came back to score three in the bottom of the fourth.
Another run for Janesville and four more for AGWSR in the fifth tied the contest at 11, and then both teams scored two each in the seventh to send the game into extra innings. In the bottom of the eighth, Taylor Sperfslage hit a fly to right that scored Makenna Kuper for the walk-off win.
Statistics for Janesville were not available on Varsity Bound.
Class 3A Region 7 semifinal: Anamosa 2, Sumner-Fred 0
ANAMOSA — Anamosa used single runs in the first and third innings to outlast Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli, 2-0, Friday in the Class 3A Region 7 semifinals at Anamosa Middle School.
Chantelle Nuss shouldered the loss in the circle for the Cougars (9-8). She allowed one earned run on six hits with one hit batter, two walks and four strikeouts. Sumner-Fred managed just five hits on the night.
BASEBALL
Class 2A District 4 final: Dike-New Hartford 9, Denver 1
DIKE — Class 2A No. 3 Dike-New Hartford mashed eight runs in the first inning and added another in the fifth to take a 9-1 victory over Denver Saturday in the Class 2A District 4 championship game.
The Cyclones end the season with an 8-8 record. Statistics were unavailable for Denver at press time from Varsity Bound.
Class 2A District 6 final: New Hampton 10, Sumner-Fred 0, 6 innings
NEW HAMPTON — New Hampton amassed a 7-0 through three innings Saturday night against Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli and then added three more in the sixth to invoke the mercy rule, 10-0, and advance to substate at Mikkelson Park.
The Cougars end the season 6-9. S-F’s statistics were unavailable from Varsity Bound.
Class 1A District 5 final: St. Ansgar 5, Nashua-Plainfield 4
ST. ANSGAR — St. Ansgar broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Nashua-Plainfield, 5-4, Saturday night in St. Ansgar to advance to the Class 1A Substate 3 final.
The Saints (15-3) led 2-0 after one inning and 3-1 after three before the Huskies (10-6) drew even at 3 after four. St. Ansgar then grabbed a 4-3 lead with a run in the sixth, but N-P stayed alive with another run in the top of the seventh before the home team walked it off.
Statistics for N-P were not available via Varsity Bound at press time.