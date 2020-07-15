DIKE — The Denver baseball team went on an offensive surge in the late innings Tuesday afternoon to dispatch Hudson, 12-2 in six innings, in the Class 2A District 5 semifinal at Dike-New Hartford High School.
The Pirates (7-5) took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first before the Cyclones (8-7) evened things up in the third. Hudson retook the lead in the bottom of that frame before Denver tacked on four runs each in the fourth and fifth innings and three more in the third to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Braden Powers drove in five runs during the game, going 2-for-5 at the plate. Trevan Reiter added three RBIs and scored four times himself, hitting 3-for-3 and being hit by a pitch. Luke Pendergrast also was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.
Powers also took the victory on the mound. He allowed just two earned runs on three hits with three walks.
The victory allows the Cyclones to move to Saturday’s district final against host Dike-New Hartford (13-3). First pitch is 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 6
Sumner-Fred/Tripoli 3, Crestwood 2, 5 innings
NEW HAMPTON — Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli outlasted Crestwood, 3-2, Tuesday night in a game that was shortened to five innings due to rain.
No statistics were available at press time via Varsity Bound. The Cougars (6-8) move on to the District 6 final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mikkelson Park and will face either New Hampton (9-9) or Osage (6-6), who were to play their postponed contest Wednesday.
Class 1A District 5
St. Ansgar 3, Janesville 2
ST. ANSGAR — St. Ansgar broke a 2-2 tie with a walk-off RBI in the bottom of the seventh to eliminate Janesville in the Class 1A District 5 semifinals, 3-2.
The Wildcats (5-11) scored two runs in the opening inning before the Saints (14-3) equaled the contest in the bottom half. The two teams then threw up zeroes until St. Ansgar got the game winner.
No stats were available at press time from Varsity Bound.
Nashua-Plainfield 15, Rockford 14, 10 innings
ROCKFORD — In a marathon game for the other Class 1A District 5 semifinal, Nashua-Plainfield needed 10 innings to advance to Saturday’s final at St. Ansgar to beat Rockford, 15-14, after the Warriors rallied to send the game to extra innings.
The Huskies (10-5) trailed 4-1 after one inning before putting up a six-spot in the second, then added a run in the third, two in the fourth and fifth each and another in the sixth to take a 13-7 lead into the seventh. But Rockford rose up to get six in the bottom of the final frame to make bonus baseball necessary.
Each team was scoreless in the eighth before the Huskies scratched across a run in the ninth to take a 14-13 lead. However, the Warriors knotted the game back up in the bottom of the inning to send it to the 10th. That’s when N-P got another run and kept Rockford off the board in the bottom half to earn the bid to the district final.
Shane Hillesheim knocked in four runs on his 2-for-3 night with a sacrifice fly and two walks. Sam Funderman and Max Hillegas each drove in three, with Funderman hitting a triple, while Kristian Holmvig was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Holmvig also got the win on the mound in relief. He threw for 3 1/3 innings, allowed just one earned run on three hits with one hit batter and three strikeouts. Hillegas allowed six earned in five innings on eight hits with a walk and four K’s, and Bo Harrington threw 1 2/3 innings with six runs on six hits with two walks, a hit batter and a strikeout.
The Huskies will go to St. Ansgar to face the Saints at 7 p.m. Saturday for the district championship.