2021 W-SR boys soccer team

Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock High Shcool boys soccer team include, front row, from left to right: Jordan Bienemann, Carter Fecht, Jonathan Wessel, Andre Mohan, Jack Renn, Joe Britt, Brody Kuhse and Cole Lammers. Middle row: Head coach Derek Krebsbach, Donovan Wessel, Jared Downing, Payton Kipp, Ty Bell, Nick Langan, Derek Bienemann, Clayton Oswald and Kristian Larson. Back row: Coach Dave Smolikhagen, Ryan Kurtt, Simon Ott, Kyle Quibell, Lane Shears, Zack Haaland, Luke Ragsdale, Jeremie Podrier, Austin Dorman and coach Kain Eagle. Not pictured: Michael Tjebkes and Ethan Buss.

 Courtesy photo

WAVERLY – After a tough loss at Cedar Falls last week, Waverly-Shell Rock responded with a convincing 9-3 win over visiting Clear Lake on Tuesday at the Waverly Soccer Complex.

W-SR senior Jeremie Podrier scored a hat trick and finished with eight shots, including seven on goal. With nine goals this season, Podrier not only leads the team but is tied for ninth in Class 2A in that category.

The Go-Hawks (3-3) led 7-0 at halftime.

W-SR junior Carter Fecht finished the match with a pair of goals and assisted on another. He now has eight goal this season. Fecht also registered nine shots, including six on goal. Sophomore teammate Nick Langan scored a pair of goals as well and fired off eight shots, with six of them landing on goal.

“We played well and did a good job of moving the ball quick,” W-SR coach Derek Krebsbach said. “We did well defending and keeping our shape.”

Go-Hawks senior Ty Bell and junior Jordan Bienemann also found the back of the net against the Lions (3-1).

W-SR senior Cole Lammers made two saves in goal.

The Go-Hawks finished with a whopping 50 shots, including 33 on goal. They also had four corner kicks on the night.

W-SR travels to Cedar Rapids on Saturday for a pair of games against Pleasant Valley (7-1) and Bettendorf (4-1). The first match is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., with the second match slated for 1:30 p.m.

