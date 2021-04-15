WAVERLY – Jeremie Podrier scored four goals as Waverly-Shell Rock cruised by Charles City 10-0 on Tuesday.
Podrier, a senior, leads the Go-Hawks (2-2) with six goals on the season. He also tallied two assists. Junior Carter Fecht recorded a hat trick and assisted on another goal, while sophomore Nick Langan and senior Ty Bell also scored. Langan finished with two assists. Bell and senior Kyle Quibell had one assist each.
W-SR led 9-0 at halftime.
The Go-Hawks ripped off 23 shots, including 15 on goal. Senior goalkeeper Cole Lammers made one save, while classmate Clayton Oswald also saw time in net.
“(The) boys played well,” W-SR coach Derek Krebsbach said. “There were some good chances we wish we had back. (We) should have put them in the back of the net.”
W-SR travels to Cedar Falls (3-0) at 6:45 p.m. today.
W-SR 10, CHARLES CITY 0
Halftime: 9-0.
Goals: W-SR 10 (Langan 2, Fect 3, Bell 1, Podrier 4).
Shots: W-SR 23, Charles City 1. Shots on goal: W-SR 15, Charles City 0. Saves: W-SR 1 (Lammers 1/Oswald), Charles City n/a.
Corner kicks: W-SR 7, Charles City 0.