WAVERLY – After a tough weekend that featured a pair of losses against quality Class 3A schools, Waverly-Shell Rock bounced back in the best way possible Tuesday.
Senior Jeremie Podrier led the way.
The W-SR standout forward scored four goals during an 8-1 win over cross-county rival Denver at Gielau Field.
W-SR (4-5) led 3-1 at halftime.
Go-Hawks junior Carter Fecht notched a pair of goals, while senior Payton Kipp recorded on goal on the night. Junior Zack Haaland also scored. Sophomore Nick Langan registered two assists, while senior Kyle Quibell assisted on one goal.
“(The) boys played well,” Go-Hawks coach Derek Krebsbach said. “We were able to move the ball quick and play simple (Tuesday) night. (I’m) happy that we put the ball in the back of the net.”
Cyclones senior Will Curtis scored the lone goal for his club.
W-SR outshot Denver 31-3, including a 20-1 advantage in shots on goal.
W-SR hosts Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-3) at 6:45 p.m. today. Denver (4-3) hosts Postville (7-1) at 5:30 p.m. today.