2021 W-SR boys soccer team

Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock High Shcool boys soccer team include, front row, from left to right: Jordan Bienemann, Carter Fecht, Jonathan Wessel, Andre Mohan, Jack Renn, Joe Britt, Brody Kuhse and Cole Lammers. Middle row: Head coach Derek Krebsbach, Donovan Wessel, Jared Downing, Payton Kipp, Ty Bell, Nick Langan, Derek Bienemann, Clayton Oswald and Kristian Larson. Back row: Coach Dave Smolikhagen, Ryan Kurtt, Simon Ott, Kyle Quibell, Lane Shears, Zack Haaland, Luke Ragsdale, Jeremie Podrier, Austin Dorman and coach Kain Eagle. Not pictured: Michael Tjebkes and Ethan Buss.

 Courtesy photo

WAVERLY – After a tough weekend that featured a pair of losses against quality Class 3A schools, Waverly-Shell Rock bounced back in the best way possible Tuesday.

Senior Jeremie Podrier led the way.

The W-SR standout forward scored four goals during an 8-1 win over cross-county rival Denver at Gielau Field.

W-SR (4-5) led 3-1 at halftime.

Go-Hawks junior Carter Fecht notched a pair of goals, while senior Payton Kipp recorded on goal on the night. Junior Zack Haaland also scored. Sophomore Nick Langan registered two assists, while senior Kyle Quibell assisted on one goal.

“(The) boys played well,” Go-Hawks coach Derek Krebsbach said. “We were able to move the ball quick and play simple (Tuesday) night. (I’m) happy that we put the ball in the back of the net.”

Cyclones senior Will Curtis scored the lone goal for his club.

W-SR outshot Denver 31-3, including a 20-1 advantage in shots on goal.

W-SR hosts Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-3) at 6:45 p.m. today. Denver (4-3) hosts Postville (7-1) at 5:30 p.m. today.

