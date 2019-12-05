Editor’s note: Dennis Orvis sends Waverly Newspapers occasional poems for publication on this page. Today, we have two of Mr. Orvis’ works for the holidays. This is a first of a series of three entries.
Thanksgiving is Over, once again
Thanksgiving is over.
The kids, grandkids and great grand kids are gone
Our house is quiet once again
Many containers of various sizes are stacked in the fridge
with an old bowl of leftover turkey filled to the brim
Thanksgiving is over, once again
There were many highs
Young ones growing every year, the elders doing ok,
walking a little slower with care
The joy of hugs and kisses, with each arrival, changed
like closing flowers as goodbyes were later shared
Quiet replaced the laughter with each departing player
Thanksgiving is over, once again,
Thanksgiving is over
But the blessings of a loving family are counted and keep growing
As age more than any other factor brings wisdom
as the reason for knowing
These are the moments that keep the elder hearts glowing
Thanksgiving is over, once again.
Enter December
As the late afternoon sun moves steadily toward the deep end
It’s December rays fight through the openings of the forest trees
Shining with all its power on the beautiful foliage
Adding brilliance to the uncountable thousands of rust colored leaves
It seems the breeze waits as the shadows shift
Then it charges hanging leaves with short rapid swirls
Pushing and pulling and tugging at each leaf holding tight
Claiming some by tearing dozens loose, sending them on a downward whirl.
And the leaf pile on the forest floor keeps growing
Until all the leaves surrender and the trees become once more bare
Then winter slips in with its random blankets of snow
While the bare trees sleep until the warm air of Spring and new blossom appears.