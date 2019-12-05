Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Editor’s note: Dennis Orvis sends Waverly Newspapers occasional poems for publication on this page. Today, we have two of Mr. Orvis’ works for the holidays. This is a first of a series of three entries.

Thanksgiving is Over, once again

Thanksgiving is over.

The kids, grandkids and great grand kids are gone

Our house is quiet once again

Many containers of various sizes are stacked in the fridge

with an old bowl of leftover turkey filled to the brim

Thanksgiving is over, once again

There were many highs

Young ones growing every year, the elders doing ok,

walking a little slower with care

The joy of hugs and kisses, with each arrival, changed

like closing flowers as goodbyes were later shared

Quiet replaced the laughter with each departing player

Thanksgiving is over, once again,

Thanksgiving is over

But the blessings of a loving family are counted and keep growing

As age more than any other factor brings wisdom

as the reason for knowing

These are the moments that keep the elder hearts glowing

Thanksgiving is over, once again.

Enter December

As the late afternoon sun moves steadily toward the deep end

It’s December rays fight through the openings of the forest trees

Shining with all its power on the beautiful foliage

Adding brilliance to the uncountable thousands of rust colored leaves

It seems the breeze waits as the shadows shift

Then it charges hanging leaves with short rapid swirls

Pushing and pulling and tugging at each leaf holding tight

Claiming some by tearing dozens loose, sending them on a downward whirl.

And the leaf pile on the forest floor keeps growing

Until all the leaves surrender and the trees become once more bare

Then winter slips in with its random blankets of snow

While the bare trees sleep until the warm air of Spring and new blossom appears.

Dennis C. Orvis is a Waverly native and 1947 graduate of Waverly High School now living in Winter Haven, Florida. His other works can be found on his website, dennisorvis.com.

