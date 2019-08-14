Authorities are in pursuit of a female and male occupants of a vehicle that burned near the bike trail in Waverly, following a high speed chase.
Law enforcement is confirming that a helicopter and drones are in the air searching the wooded area between 30th St. Se and 39th St. SE in Waverly.
Witnesses report smoke billowing from the woods near the trail, as well as the presence of multiple law enforcement vehicles from Bremer, Black Hawk Sheriff's offices and Tripoli and Waverly Police officers.
No further information is available at this time.
