The Black Hawk County 2021 Peace Officer Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Waterloo Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St., Waterloo.
The service will honor the 14 Black Hawk County-area policemen, deputies and state troopers who were killed in the line of duty. They are John E. Bailey, Fred P. Widmann, William Goodenbour, Vinton Jerry Margretz, William Russell Mehlhorn Jr., Wayne Robert Rice, Michael Wayne Hoing and Adam Liddle from the Waterloo Police Department, Everett Dutcher of the Cedar Falls Department of Public Safety, Cecil Gabriel LaFromboise of the La Porte City Police Department, Wendell Fay Dilworth and William Fredrick Mullikin of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, and Charles Gerald Whitney and Lance G. Dietsch of the Iowa State Patrol.
During the ceremony, the 40th anniversary of the murder of Rice and Hoing will be marked with the presentation of the Police Cross. Rice and Hoing were killed by James Michael “T-Bone” Taylor in 1981. As they were avid softball players, the Hoing-Rice Softball Complex is named in their honor.
Sheriff Tony Thompson will emcee the event, while former Wartburg College wrestling coach Jim Miller, currently the executive director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Dan Gable Museum, will deliver the keynote address.