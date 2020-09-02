Waverly police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found floating in the Cedar River Monday morning.
In a press release, Capt. Jason Leonard said the body had been transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
The body was recovered north of the dam, after authorities were called at 8:32 a.m., according to records.
The press release says that the body had been “positively identified by a family member.” The name has not been released pending the notification of family.