St. Paul’s Lutheran School will have a new member added to the school staff this 2021-22 academic year. Pamela Pomerenk will take on the position as art teacher.
“With all of her experience and passion for work, Pamela will be a great addition to the St. Paul’s teaching team,” said Tamela Johnson, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
Pomerenk has taught art for more than 30 years. She is a focused professional, who plans to use her knowledge of curriculum development, lesson planning and course design while taken on this position at St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
“I’m excited about working, creating and sharing the love of Jesus with the students in Art classes at St. Paul’s this year,” Pomerenk said.
Art is offered once a week for St. Paul’s kindergarten through sixth grade students. St. Paul’s art program is centered on broadening their students’ knowledge of art and art history while expanding and encouraging their creativity.
In addition to weekly art class, St. Paul’s kindergarten through sixth grade students also have the opportunity to attend music class, Spanish class, weekly library time and technology time with their 1:1 devices (iPad and Chromebooks).
“St. Paul’s strives to provide our students with these unique opportunities in order to help further their education experience,” Johnson said.
Enrollment at St. Paul’s Lutheran School is open to students from all faith backgrounds. Online registration for the 2021-22 academic year is now open. Go to stpaulswaverly.org/register.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.