The Bremer County Directors of the Poor Farm Foundation are hosting an open house beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Poor Farm, located at 1951 Larrabee Ave.
The event will begin with tours of the building showing different rooms, sponsored by area towns which include many museum items of interest to everyone. Also, there will be a petting zoo, outdoor games, a Schafkopf tournament starting at 2 p.m., square dancing from 3-4 p.m. and fiddle playing and bluegrass music from 4-5 p.m.
Homemade pies and sandwiches are available throughout the day. Please come and enjoy the afternoon and visit the Poor Farm.