The Friends of CMH Foundation for Community Memorial Hospital is hosting a Stem & Stein Fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Sumner.
Headlining the event is Iowa’s own Maddie Poppe, the singer/songwriter who won the “American Idol” TV competition. Poppe will perform at 6:15 p.m. All proceeds from the event will help with upgrades to the Stryker Power Equipment used in the surgery department at CMH.
The event will also consist of beer and wine tastings, local food trucks and a silent auction. Attendees receive a stemless wine glass for tastings. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, and children under 18 are free but must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission is $40 in advance or $45 at the door. Instead of selling tickets, the community is asking to register in one of three ways:
• Call CMH at 563-578-3275 to pay by cash, check or credit. Cash or check payments must be received by Aug. 6 to qualify as an advanced sale.
• Stop by CMH to pay by cash, check or credit card
• Visit www.unitypoint.org/waterloo/stem-stein to register and pay online
Poppe, a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Clarksville, is the Season 16 winner of “American Idol.” Maddie fell in love with music at a young age, learning to play guitar, ukulele and piano.
In 2016, Maddie released her debut album, “Songs from the Basement,” which she wrote, produced and recorded alongside her father, Trent. After years of performing locally in Iowa, she decided to audition for “American Idol” – a decision she calls her “saving grace.” Ultimately, Maddie stole America’s hearts and was crowned the winner, giving the audience an emotional, overjoyed, and tear-stained performance of her single, “Going Going Gone.”
Since her Idol victory, Maddie has been in high demand, appearing on multiple TV shows including “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Live! With Kelly & Ryan” and the Radio Disney Music Awards, and performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Special Olympics, and CMA Fest in Nashville.
Maddie’s sophomore album, “Whirlwind,” reached No. 2 on the iTunes Pop charts and her hit single “Made You Miss” earned No. 19 on the Hot AC Radio charts. Her sentimental ballad “Not Losing You” also swept radio charts, reaching No. 17.
In fall 2019, Maddie supported Ingrid Michaelson on The Dramatic Tour, an experience she calls a dream come true. Hoping to brighten the 2020 holiday season, Maddie released a holiday EP aptly titled “Christmas From Home” on Nov. 20 and embarked on a near-sold out acoustic Christmas tour. Maddie is currently working on new music.