The Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach conservation and water quality education programs Iowa Learning Farms (ILF) and Water Rocks announced that after a year of uncertainty and downtime, the popular Conservation Station trailers are being readied for a full season of appearances across Iowa from April through September 2021.
The trailers are being updated and prepared to once again offer demonstrations of conservation and agricultural practices which contribute to improving water quality and conservation of Iowa’s important natural resources.
“After a year in mothballs, we are eager to get the Conservation Station fleet back on the road and delivering relevant and research-driven information about water quality, natural resources and conservation practices,” said Jacqueline Comito, ILF director. “The summer fair season has always been a highlight for our staff and water resources interns, offering them a chance to see much of Iowa while talking with people from all walks of life about their hopes for the future of our state and its resources.”
There is no fee for a Conservation Station appearance thanks to generous supporters of ILF and Water Rocks! programming. The team has adjusted how it will manage programming and activities to comply with ISU policies and public health best practices for social distancing and safety. In addition, every effort will be made to comply with event- or community-specific policies or restrictions.
Each Conservation Station appearance includes activities for all ages, from games and activities for kids, to demonstrations utilizing rainfall simulators which show different erosion and runoff characteristics. Live demonstrations and presentations are attuned to the local audience, and the knowledgeable staff from ISU is on hand to answer questions and provide insights about topics of interest.
“In 2019, we rolled out the Conservation Station On the Edge with a working bioreactor, and this year we are adding a fourth trailer to the fleet that places a special emphasis on wetlands,” Comito said. “While COVID disrupted many lives and activities, natural processes, agriculture and life have continued to move along. Helping people learn about our water and shared resources are fundamental missions for ILF and Water Rocks!, and we are eager to get back to providing ample opportunities to deliver information and answer questions on all these critical topics.”
To learn more about the Conservation Stations, please visit https://www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/conservation-station.
To request a Conservation Station visit to your event, please visit https://www.waterrocks.org/request-the-conservation-station.