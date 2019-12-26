Since September of 2017, Mikala Wilson has been running her own clothing store Poshly Picked in Waverly.
Since its opening, the boutique has grown to become quite a success. At its location on Bremer Avenue in Waverly, the unique store attracts a large number of shoppers to the downtown area.
Wilson’s business offers a wide variety of products for all ages. From home decor to shoes, Mikala seems to have it all. She also has expanded to selling other entrepreneurs’ products.
Mikala’s business is open only part-time though, Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m, Friday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and two Saturdays per month 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
While her business isn’t open daily, many of her “closed” days are used to provide personal shopping to clients and on location “closet clearouts.” You can always make an appointment with Mikala by contacting her through Facebook.
Mikala works with other people in the community to bring in other products to her store as well. Stacy Barber creates and designs different patterns of earrings in her home. They come in many different designs and styles, appealing to a wide variety of people.
This unique partnership is a win-win for both entrepreneurs as they work together to offer Waverly shoppers the products they crave without leaving town.