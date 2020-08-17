I missed this.
Truly.
It seems like yesterday when I typed my goodbyes in this same space, readying myself for an adventure out west – something I, admittedly, had no idea would unfold – into uncharted territory for myself. Before moving to Iowa in winter 2015, I had never been west of Des Moines.
I was nervous but excited. Anxious but curious. (Sidenote: Embrace not knowing what the future holds and run with it. Trust me. Take chances in life. You only get one.)
I remember standing inside Go-Hawk Gymnasium on Jan. 23, 2018. Waverly-Shell Rock athletics director Dave Litterer stood beside me, a few feet from the far basket. It was a blistering cold night in the dead of winter, and there wasn’t an empty parking space. W-SR took on New Hampton in a basketball doubleheader that evening. Time was winding down in the boys game, and the Go-Hawks were cruising.
The public address announcer grabbed the microphone, and I heard my name ring through the speakers throughout the gym. Everyone stood up, applauded, cheered and clapped. They didn’t need to – nor did I expect them to – but they did nonetheless. That moment was so euphoric, as if I was in a bubble, thinking if this was real or not. This community welcomed me with open arms in 2015, and I grew ever so close to many around town. It was the realest of reals. I put my right hand over my heart, waved back and smiled. It was always an honor to be a voice for this community. But when I heard the passion and love overflowing from the bleachers, man, I will never forget that moment.
I missed that. Not the recognition, but the first-class community full of blue collar folks who went out of their way to make sure I felt their appreciation that bitter cold night – the same company who welcomed a then-25-year-old kid from St. Louis into their community five years ago.
That night was my last night in Waverly.
Two days later, I arrived in Cheyenne, Wyoming, ready to begin the biggest journey of my life as a sports writer for the second-largest daily newspaper in the Equality State.
I don’t regret leaving. Honest.
I needed it. Honest.
Wyoming was full of thrills. From the Teton National Park in Jackson Hole, to the open range, to War Memorial Stadium – home of the University of Wyoming and one of the coolest college football atmospheres around – to the vast, beautiful countryside, I never imagined I’d experience anything like that.
Of course, Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, topped the list of things I never thought I’d cover. Heck, I had never heard of CFD before moving to Wyoming. What a ride that was.
Life was quite different out west. For one, Wyoming is on Mountain Standard Time, an hour behind Iowa. Unlike the midwest, humidity is scarce. I’d bet most of you would be a fan. It didn’t rain much, and when it did, it was in short spurts, usually accompanied with hail, of course. I used to think Iowa winters were rough, but they don’t compare to Wyoming winters, which generally last up to eight months. Last year, it snowed (!) the last week of June.
It was a fun trek, to be sure. If I had the chance, I’d do it all over again.
But something was missing.
The longer I was in Wyoming, the hollowness in me expanded by the day, or so it seemed.
Of course, even though I was no longer covering sports in this town, I tried my best to stay up to date through social media, radio and the newspaper, when I was able. I made a few trips back to Wavetown, too; mainly to spend time with family and loved ones, but I caught a couple of W-SR games here and there.
Every time I hopped on a plane back to Denver, before driving back to Wyoming, I felt that same emptiness inside. I thought maybe it would fade. After all, when you work in a community for more than three years, you often become attached like glue to the town(s), people and places. I know I did.
To be honest, the thought of coming back here was never in the forefront of my mind – though, it never escaped me, and I’d think about it from time to time.
After a while, that thought intensified. The first time I seriously considered coming back was in late-March, which also happened to be the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Communication between myself and Anelia K. Dimitrova, the managing editor of Waverly Newspapers who took me under her wing and molded me into the journalist I am today, became more fluid each day. But COVID-19 was and remains tricky. The outbreak ripped through the sports world from professional leagues to prep leagues all across the country and forced many sports to shut down altogether, wiping spring sports entirely at the high school level, and led to the cancellations of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and wrestling championships, just to name a few.
I waited it out, and when the time was right, I took my shot.
I came to the realization that the things I missed most were back home, in the midwest.
I missed driving on two-lane roads at dusk, watching the sun set behind fields full of corn.
I missed thunderstorms (those don’t happen often in Wyoming).
I missed a good tenderloin sandwich – a staple of Iowa that never goes out of fashion.
I missed – never thought I’d ever say this – the smell of freshly laid fertilizer while driving down windy roads each spring and fall. Yes, the smell still remains ghastly. But, no matter how rancid that sent is, it reminds of the vibrant countryside with perfectly placed rows of crops.
I missed driving through windmill farms and always being awestruck about how something so big can spin so fast.
I missed sports, really. (Wyoming went more than 100 days without a high school sporting event before American Legion baseball started in late-May.)
I missed you. Yes, you, the loyal readers, who help make this newspaper a first-class production.
I missed this. Now I’m back.