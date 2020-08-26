We have been waiting for this moment.
The moment that will test each and every one of us. The moment filled with excitement, angst and anticipation. The moment when we all can come together again.
Fall is here. Sports are back.
But this moment is unlike any other we will experience. We must be careful and calculate each and every move with caution.
The COVID-19 pandemic says so. And it’s not going anywhere.
We all crave sports, whether it be attending a high school football game, a volleyball match or a cross-country meet. Sports quench our never-ending thirst for action and drama. Games that come down to the wire are the pinnacles of lifelong memories that are rehashed every year. There’s nothing like Friday nights under the lights, no matter what stadium you’re at.
Iowa high school football officially opened the 2020 football season last week, but the majority of the state takes the field Friday.
Having the opportunity to cover a game again is something I have looked forward to for months. Honest. It brings joy to transcribe the events of game, win or loss. It’s also a lot of fun. The coronavirus pandemic canceled spring sports, and the last sporting event I covered was a state tournament basketball quarterfinal back in Wyoming in mid-March.
As sports get underway, it’s up to us to keep them from getting shut down again, or, dare I say, canceled altogether. Nobody wants to see that happen again. Our actions will dictate what does happen, however.
I realize COVID-19 has oftentimes been politicized in one way or another. That’s not my goal in this piece. Following the safety guidelines and protocols are paramount to what happens in the months ahead. Yes, that includes social distancing and wearing a mask. Our decisions of today and tomorrow could impact what happens weeks, months from now.
There’s no doubt that the return of sports, especially at the high school level, is something everyone is excited about – myself included. Let’s not take them for granted.
Being able to write about sports in this space is important to me, and it’s something I take pride in. Not having anything to cover or write about would be a bummer.
The moment we’ve been waiting for is here. Together, let’s make sure it lasts.