I hope you had an excellent Thanksgiving and weekend. It was a busy one.
This is something new, so bear with me. Each week, I’m going to attempt to write a weekend rewind, if you will, highlighting what went down in sports over the weekend and giving some of my thoughts on each topic.
Let’s get cracking!
Kirk Ferentz gives another classic. … In case you missed it, University of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz dropped a bomb during his postgame media session following a 26-20 win over Nebraska on Friday. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost accused the Iowa sideline for intentionally clapping to confuse his center and cause errant snaps. When asked about it, KF didn’t hold back.
“Please. What the hell are we talking about? It’s stupid, right?,” the coach said. “I have no idea. Plus I do know this. I saw across the field they had like a little clap routine for third downs or something. This is something in 22 years, my 22nd year, I’m not even thinking about that with one exception, I’ll give you a story since we got time. Anyway, I told the officials we told our guys. It’s football. So maybe they need to change their cadence if it was interference of cadence. I don’t know.
“Here is my story. You guys want a story? My son, Steve, used to be at Central Michigan as a GA. They had a film. Pretty good actually. Kind of like today. There were two guys down in the end zone to the right of Central Michigan’s bench actually doing that, synchronizing it with their opponent. I can’t tell you who they’re playing. Funniest damn thing. Showed it to me on film. That was funny. Two college kids do it.
“Going back to the original topic, I’ve never heard of that. Never heard of that. If a player was on the field doing it, I get that. But what are we talking about? The next thing you know we’re going to be treating this like golf. I was going to say tennis, but they do that at tennis. At golf, nobody is able to say anything, right?”
If, in fact, Iowa’s players were clapping in a way to distract Nebraska’s rhythm on offense, I’m having a tough time buying it. There were less than 1,500 fans in attendance.
It couldn’t be because Frost is 10-19 in nearly three years at Nebraska, could it? Did Illinois distract Nebraska’s defense while putting up 41 points in perhaps the most embarrassing conference loss of Frost’s tenure? When Nebraska lured Frost away from UCF following the 2017 season (the Knights went 13-0), there was optimism around the program. Frost, then in his early 40s, was thought to be the one who could rebuild Nebraska into the dominant force it once was. So far, the results haven’t been there.
Matt Campbell continues to elevate Iowa State. Since Campbell arrived in Ames in 2016, he’s rebuilt Iowa State from the ground up. After struggling to just three wins and a ninth-place finish in the Big 12 Conference in his first season in 2017, Campbell’s Cyclones posted back-to-back eight-win seasons in 2017 and ’18, followed by a seven-win campaign in ’19.
This season has been the best so far.
Saturday’s 23-20 come-from-behind win at Texas looms as one of, if not the biggest win in program history for one this reason: A win over West Virginia this week or a Oklahoma loss hands Iowa State its first Big 12 conference championship. The last time Iowa State won a conference title was in 1912.
Campbell’s Cyclones are fun to watch. They have now won two straight games over the Longhorns.
If only Iowa and Iowa State could have played this fall. Oh well. It’s good to see both programs having success.
It was a tough opening week for the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team. The Panthers went 0-3 at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Losses to Western Kentucky, Saint Mary’s College of California and Utah State surely won’t sit well with UNI head coach Ben Jacobson. Nor should they.
It’s important to note the Panthers were not at full strength. Senior guard Trae Berhow did not make the trip to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, “in accordance with COVID-19 protocols,” according to a statement from UNI.
Former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Austin Phyfe scored 14 points against Saint Mary’s College of California, but fouled out against Utah State and scored seven points against Western Kentucky.
UNI travels to Richmond on Dec. 9.
History was made Saturday. Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game when the Vanderbilt women’s soccer standout kicked off to open the second half of Saturday’s game at Missouri.
It was such an awe-inspiring moment.
Mizzou won 41-0, but that’s beside the point.
“I honestly haven’t taken a second to soak it all in, really,” Fuller told the SEC Network during a postgame interview. “I just think it’s incredible that I am able to do this. All I want to do is be a good influence to the young girls out there because there were times that I struggled in sports, but I am so thankful I stuck with it. It’s giving me so many opportunities and I’ve met so many amazing people through sports.
“I just want to say, literally, you can do anything you set your mind to – that’s the No. 1 thing.”
That last sentence is powerful.
Fuller’s historic moment will forever be engraved in college football history. She set an example for generations to come – an example for young girls all over the world to dream big.
The Denver Broncos took the field against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday … without a quarterback. Yes, in what turned out to be a bizarre sequence of events, the Broncos were without any of their three quarterbacks – starter Drew Lock, along with backups Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel – due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
The National Football League chose not to postpone the game – like it did for the Pittsburgh-Baltimore game originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night that now will be played tonight – despite the Broncos asking the league to move the game back a day or two.
Thus, Denver promoted practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton, who started at quarterback against New Orleans. Hinton completed 1 of 9 pass attempts for 13 yards. It was an admirable effort by Hinton. Don’t forget that.
But man, what a story.
All three of Denver’s quarterbacks did not adhere to COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a face covering and social distancing, when they entered the team’s facility last Tuesday.
Denver lost 31-3.
“I was disappointed on a couple levels: that our quarterbacks put us in this position, that our quarterbacks put the league in that position,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told ESPN.com. “We count on them to be the leaders of the team, the leaders of the offense, and those guys made a mistake, and that is disappointing,’’ Fangio said. “Obviously, I haven’t done a good enough job of selling the protocols to them when they’re on their own ... There was a failing there, and that’s disappointing.’’
Yikes.
