Jeremie Poudrier etched his name into history Thursday.
The Waverly-Shell Rock senior forward broke two school records during a 16-0 win over West Delaware in a Class 2A, Substate 3 quarterfinal at Rada Field.
Poudrier, who is a foreign exchange student at Janesville, scored nine goals against the Hawks, breaking the previous school record for most goals in a single match (six) that was held by T. Kraayenbrink in 2004.
Those nine goals also pushed Poudrier’s season goal total to 37, breaking the previous single season goals record of 34 set by Isaiah Mundell during the 2014 season.
Go-Hawks junior Carter Fecht scored twice, while junior Jordan Bienemann, sophomore Nick Langan, senior Kyle Quibell, junior Zack Haaland and senior Payton Kipp scored one goal apiece.
W-SR (11-6) posted 24 shots, including 20 shots on goal.
W-SR hosted Decorah in a Substate 3 semifinal Monday.