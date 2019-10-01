MercyOne is pleased to welcome Jessica Poulsen, CNM, to MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN. She is a certified nurse midwife who joined MercyOne Medical Group earlier this month.
Originally from Iowa, Poulsen enjoys the sense of community the state provides. She says, “The mission and values of MercyOne, paired with warmth and hospitality in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls communities, solidified my decision to practice at MercyOne.”
Poulsen received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Iowa in 2010 and her Doctor of Nursing Practice-Midwifery from the University of Chicago in 2019.
Originally from Trenton, Poulsen has moved back to the area and now resides in Hudson. She is the eldest of two siblings and is excited to be closer to family. She enjoys music, reading, spending time with family and friends and entertaining her two corgis.
You will find Poulsen at MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN, 432 King Drive. Call 319-272-8200 to schedule an appointment.