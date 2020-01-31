Practical Farmers of Iowa will host several breakfast meet-ups across the state in February for fruit and vegetable farmers to meet others in their area and share tips and advice ahead of the 2020 growing season. One meet-up will be specifically for cut flower farmers.
All meetups run from 9:30-11:30 a.m., and each is hosted by a farmer from the area. The Waverly meeting will be held Feb. 4 at the Wild Carrot, 215 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly. Hosts will be Tammy Faux of Genuine Faux Farms and Lindsay Kaiser of the Kaiser Farm.
During the gatherings, farmers will have time to discuss the upcoming season, challenges, opportunities and ideas, and to network with other farmers over a cup of coffee and some breakfast.
The events are free and open to all fruit, vegetable and cut flower growers.
Participants do not have to be PFI members to attend. RSVPs are appreciated, but not required. RSVP for specific meet-ups online at https://practicalfarmers.org/ fruit-vegetable-farmer-meet-ups. For questions, contact Liz Kolbe, PFI horticulture and habitat programs manager, at (515) 232-5661 or liz@practicalfarmers.org.